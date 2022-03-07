Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GVA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 171,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Granite Construction by 49.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Granite Construction by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $29.58 on Monday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.30 and a beta of 1.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.46%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.
Granite Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.
