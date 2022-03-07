Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BOUYF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €35.00 ($39.33) to €36.00 ($40.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bouygues from €44.00 ($49.44) to €43.00 ($48.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bouygues from €47.00 ($52.81) to €48.00 ($53.93) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.22. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

