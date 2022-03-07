Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 11,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1,235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 206,479 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,084 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 445.5% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gerdau by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter.

GGB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

GGB stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

