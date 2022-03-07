DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Up 30.2% in February

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $10.26 on Monday. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1328 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 12.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

