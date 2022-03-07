DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Up 30.2% in February

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $10.26 on Monday. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1328 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
