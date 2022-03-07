MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Buys $16,450.00 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $16,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs acquired 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs acquired 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

MIXT stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $285.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 51.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at $629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

