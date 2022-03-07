Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HAYW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get Hayward alerts:

NYSE HAYW opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.06. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 43.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,002 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $45,176,000. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its stake in Hayward by 86.1% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $17,087,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hayward by 1,857.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 646,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.