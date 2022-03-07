Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Trupanion posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $81.28 on Monday. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.60 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $481,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $432,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,451 shares of company stock worth $5,430,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Trupanion by 277.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 202,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Trupanion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares in the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after buying an additional 67,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trupanion by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after buying an additional 61,262 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

