Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.33 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $226.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 62.6% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,994,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 370,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

