High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider High Liner Foods Incorporated Buys 27,900 Shares

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$354,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at C$354,330.
Shares of TSE HLF opened at C$12.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. High Liner Foods Inc has a one year low of C$12.25 and a one year high of C$15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$414.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.17%.
About High Liner Foods (Get Rating)
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
