High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider High Liner Foods Incorporated Buys 27,900 Shares

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$354,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at C$354,330.

Shares of TSE HLF opened at C$12.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. High Liner Foods Inc has a one year low of C$12.25 and a one year high of C$15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$414.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.15.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

About High Liner Foods (Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.