Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,000 ($53.67) price target on the stock.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($50.58) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.30) to GBX 4,000 ($53.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($50.26).

WTB stock opened at GBX 2,477.61 ($33.24) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,042.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,109.14. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,646 ($48.92).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

