Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.44) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HMSO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.42) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 31.43 ($0.42).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 33.76 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.13. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60). The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.39.

In other news, insider Habib Annous bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($70,843.96). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné purchased 306,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($135,820.26).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

