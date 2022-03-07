Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($59.04) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 29.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($70.31) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($76.48) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($56.35) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($73.80) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($83.46) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,196.67 ($69.73).

RIO stock opened at GBX 6,217 ($83.42) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($58.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,444 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,072.50.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($73.72), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($772,904.74).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

