SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

SOFI stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,411 shares during the period. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,207,000 after buying an additional 647,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,155,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,891,000 after acquiring an additional 345,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

