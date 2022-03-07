Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 573,719 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $9,662,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 443,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,492,000 after purchasing an additional 291,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of SBH stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.