Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 57.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ONEOK by 20.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,073,000 after buying an additional 375,971 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $12,468,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,582,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

