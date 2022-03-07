Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after buying an additional 32,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ONEW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

ONEW stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,717,212.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,464 shares of company stock worth $3,249,021. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

