Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of LW opened at $58.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.