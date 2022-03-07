Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,765,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $65,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.42. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

