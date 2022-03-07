American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.57.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,423 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $108.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.13. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.43 and a 52 week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.