National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $66,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NFG opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

