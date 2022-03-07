Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,554,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $68,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

HIW stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

