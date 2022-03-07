Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 504,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $67,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,191,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.83 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.94 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

