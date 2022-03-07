Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.41 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

