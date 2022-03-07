Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

