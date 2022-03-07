Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,551,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,919,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,594,000 after acquiring an additional 382,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 216,725 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,767,000.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

