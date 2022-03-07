Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,075 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $18.19 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.88 million, a P/E ratio of 165.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

