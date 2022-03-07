Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 108,934 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 588,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

