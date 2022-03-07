Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after buying an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 126,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 27.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCBS. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In related news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,563 shares of company stock worth $1,047,156 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $95.81 on Monday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $96.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nicolet Bankshares (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.