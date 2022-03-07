NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,644,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,769,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,489,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,321,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,205,000.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

BATS NUMV opened at $35.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.