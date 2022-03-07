Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 51,748 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $495.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

