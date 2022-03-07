Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.71 Million Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Community Bank System by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of CBU stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.