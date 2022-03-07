Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,329 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 164,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 97,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 91,087 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 86,279 shares of company stock worth $2,870,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $33.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.08 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

