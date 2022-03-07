Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 388.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $229,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $383,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

