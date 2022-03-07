MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,181 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

About Plains GP (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.