Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $465,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in PACCAR by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $99.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.