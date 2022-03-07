Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 289,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 877,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 54,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

