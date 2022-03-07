Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.50 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $94.28 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

