Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 233 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Workday by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Workday by 45.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 13.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 54.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Workday by 98,330.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,669.30, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total transaction of $29,850,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,287 shares of company stock worth $109,224,672. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

