Brokerages Set Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Target Price at C$67.94

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$54.08 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$51.20 and a 1 year high of C$62.77. The stock has a market cap of C$9.38 billion and a PE ratio of 7.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.15, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.14.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

