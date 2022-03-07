AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives $13.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

In other AvePoint news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $5.07 on Friday. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

