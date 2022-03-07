Analysts Set Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target at $19.63

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

AMAL opened at $16.49 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

