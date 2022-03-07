The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,593,000 after buying an additional 130,849 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after buying an additional 124,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after buying an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,442,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $138.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.50 and a 200-day moving average of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

