Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $916,455,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $126.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average is $123.11. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

