Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $114.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday. upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

