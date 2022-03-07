Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 261 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

