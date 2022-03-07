Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Director Buys $19,600.00 in Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $19,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $10.13 on Monday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $22.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $207.03 million, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

