Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,068 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Matador Resources were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Matador Resources by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 40.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $235,950. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. Matador Resources has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $53.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.