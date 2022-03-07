Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,860 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

