Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 310.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 31,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 387.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share alerts:

DNAA stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.