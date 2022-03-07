Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALFVY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $29.54 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

